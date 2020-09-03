Free school meals to include ‘pony and rabbit’

Education Minister David Laws says that free school dinners for primary school children will include ‘rabbit and pony’. Law said that coalition research had shown every child under the age of six adored ponies and rabbits and saw no reason why this love of red meat would not transfer to the dinner table.

Laws added that most kids from poorer backgrounds didn’t even know what it was like to hold a rabbit in their hands, but thanks to coalition initiatives, this was about to change – and it would come with a choice of barbecue sauce.

‘Thanks to our good friends at Tesco, pony has already been on the menu for years, so no horrible surprises there for our school kids, whatever their background’, Laws said today, adding: ‘And the great thing is, there will be no means testing, so chances are the next time some privileged child digs into some pony ribs it will be with a knife and fork and not a pair of riding boots’.

Some schools say government money to improve the 15,200 kitchens across the country has ‘not been enough’. Laws quickly hit back, arguing that the coalition had tough choices to make regarding the funding of the nation’s kitchens.

‘We have done our best to provide adequate cooking facilities for the 1.5m school children across the country, but after we spent £4m on Will and Kate’s new kitchen at Kensington Palace, there wasn’t that much left’.