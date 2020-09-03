‘Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em’ criticised for anti-Tory bias

BBC Director General Tim Davie has lashed out at comedy writers for parodying the Conservative Party and making his job much harder.

“Frank Spencer is obviously based on Boris Johnson. OK, there’s a 30 year gap to explain, but that’s what’s so insidious about comedy – it foretells the future. How can the BBC be responsible for that? We couldn’t have known they’d look at our comedy output and treat it as a training manual for politicians.

“Look at Dad’s Army – that buffoon in charge of everything, leading a ragtag army of idiots, getting everything wrong. Fawlty Towers – a clueless snob sucking up to the aristocracy and making a mess of the simplest tasks. Alan Partridge – he was just a c*nt, in fairness. Reminds me of a few MPs, though. The Brittas Empire – couldn’t be trusted to manage a leisure centre. They’re all just parodies of the current government”.

When reminded that the characters in Porridge don’t appear to reflect the current Cabinet, Mr Davie showed a little more composure. “Oh, I’d forgotten about Porridge. We can but hope”.