The newly re-opened National Portrait gallery has taken drastic action after several of its most significant works tested positive for coronavirus. Nine portraits in its priceless collection are currently self-isolating including Shakespeare, Ann Boleyn and Amy Winehouse. Lord Byron has joined them after returning from his holiday in Greece. The Olympian Kelly Holmes, the Flemish Baroque artist Van Dyck and The Queen are responding well after being treated in hospital, while the Nigel Farage is the only one on a ventilator.

Gallery Director, Remie Brandt believes that most of the works will pull through. ‘Of course, we are worried about some of them. The Boris Johnson, for example, needs to be turned around every five minutes and the Gavin Williamson needs constant attention to prevent it from degrading. We are working around the clock to preserve them, although I’ll admit it’s very tempting to unplug the Nigel Farage’s ventilator.’