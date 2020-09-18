Means tests Good, Covid tests Bad, says government report

clown-630883_960_720

Government policy on testing has been clarified today. The government states that ‘Means tests remain the best way to distribute public money, and should be delivered with ruthless efficiency by private sector companies.

‘Covid tests are the approved method for determining whether somebody has a potentially fatal virus, and should be delivered with clown-like ineffectuality by private sector companies.

‘The Prime Minister believes he has delivered on both counts

‘We trust that this clarifies matters.’

Share this story...

Posted: Sep 18th, 2020 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2020 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer