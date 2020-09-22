Boris organises “Kiss a Pangolin” competition to take people’s mind off Covid.

Following the grim news from government scientists which suggested people returning to offices and restaurants too early was an act of insanity, the prime-minister has announced a “cheer-up Britain” festival.

His “Kiss a Pangolin” scheme is expected to be a roaring success, with experts predicting it will be even more popular than the Garden Bridge and twice as much fun as his “Zip Wire To Work” scheme.

“I’ve managed to obtain 127 million pangolins from, well I’d better not say, but what better than kissing a pangolin? So, I’ve decided to make a competition of it – I’ve been putting in some practise”, said Mr Johnson, speaking from his hospital bed.