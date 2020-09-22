PM denies blessing pilgrims from Vatican balcony.

Boris Johnson may have ambitions to become the next Pope, according to Downing Street sources. Having been head boy at Eton, Mayor of London, and Prime Minister, it is believed he wouldn’t mind having a pop at being pontiff.

Challenged at PMQs the Prime Minister said: ‘If the ball came loose in the scrum, I wouldn’t mind running for Catholic head honcho. That Francis, he’s a man I admire. Apparently, he has 1.2 billion children worldwide.’

Rumours of the PMs plan to become God’s representative on earth have grown since it is alleged he took a secret flight to Italy last weekend. According to Italian media he was spotted on the balcony of St Peter’s in the Vatican flicking two fingers to the crowds of poor and disabled pilgrims.