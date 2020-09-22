Public health comedy double act runs into early dilemma.

Double acts like Laurel and Hardy, Abbot and Costello, and Johnson and Cummings have always traded on the funny guy – straight guy chemistry that made them so funny. The new public health double act of Whitty and Vallance has run into two early problems.

‘Should it be Whitty and Vallance, or perhaps Vallance and Whitty?’ asked Vallance today. ‘Personally I favour the second, unless there’s a liability issue at stake then it’s Whitty and whoever you can get to stand next to him,’ he said, adding ‘ta-douch’ and miming hitting a rim-shot.

‘And that’s the other problem,’ said a prominent impresario. ‘At least one of them should be funny. I watched their latest double act from start to finish and couldn’t find a single gag between them. It’s all set up, no fall down. Right bunch of clowns, if you ask me,’ he added.

Along with the other emerging double act, Raab and Hancock, the public health angle seems saturated. ‘I quite like Raab’s condescending persona contrasting with Hancock’s “fuck me, I haven’t a fucking clue what I’m doing” approach,’ said the impresario. ‘How Hancock manages to look totally out of his depth effortlessly, I don’t know,’ he said.

‘How he’s lasted more than the advertised half hour is the question running through my head,’ said Raab, adding ‘ta-douch’.