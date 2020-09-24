Government to build extension to Kent to make room for the lorries

The government has announced plans to build a 3000 square km extension to Kent covering the Thames estuary and part of the English channel.

Government Spokesman, Chris Grayling, explained; “The EU hid in the small print of the withdrawal agreement that there is a border between the UK and the EU – it certainly came as a surprise to me – as a result, one or two lorries might be slightly delayed. Unfortunately, it turns out that Kent is a little too small to park all the lorries, so it makes sense to revive the tradition of seaside piers in a larger scale.”

When asked about the cost of the project, Mr Grayling said “I’ve negotiated a deal with Pizza Hut, who are the prime contractors. It will cost £350 million a week. I don’t see what’s funny about that.”