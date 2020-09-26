FIFA lift ban on footballers carrying puppies

Throughout history sport has had an intimate relationship with animals; horse racing, running with bulls, hump the camel. An American football is nicknamed ‘pigskin’ after the original practice of running with and throwing a piglet with the aim of depositing it safely in the ‘Penzone’.  Also curling, which didn’t involve an animal but the object did have a certain organic intimacy.

Football cemented its relationship with animals after matches which regularly turned into dogfights adopted the practice of allowing players to carry a puppy to discourage animosity.  Teams would ‘shake paws’ before kick off and exchange compliments and grooming tips.  After a heavy tackle aggrieved players would offer a treat, ruffle each other’s puppies and play on.  Immediately acts of aggression and ‘barking obscenities’ plummeted.

Alas, over time animal rights activists proved incidences of the practice of ‘Keepy-puppy’ were on the rise, also some puppies seemed unnaturally docile on match day with evidence found that sedatives were being used to quell urges to chase the football or perform a ‘clean tackle’ on their own balls.  FIFA then decided to impose a ban.

Now after strict rules over welfare and image rights have been implemented puppies are set to come off the bench and provide much-needed comfort in the event of conceding a goal, being ‘carded’ or suffering a humiliating ‘muttmeg’.  Puppies with the ability shift position instinctively, to increase the centre of gravity and swerve with its master – even head the ball – are being trained and will undoubtedly be transferred between players as frequently as current ‘wags’.

FIFA also plan to credit puppies with assists if they contribute positively to a goal, also goalkeepers’ puppies on a short elastic lead ‘may leave their masters’ hands briefly in defence of an attempt on goal.  Medically, a well-trained puppy can act as an immediate tourniquet or swab to stem blood loss from an injury, also balanced on the head a colour-coordinated ‘cranine’ can hide what a series of painful and expensive transplants cannot.

With clubs set to offer puppy kits, accessories and grooming products it looks like football and its merchandising are on the pup.

DavidH

Posted: Sep 26th, 2020 by

