Dancing On Ice may be about to sign up someone famous

Tight-lipped TV producers are neither confirming nor denying that they may have signed up a real famous person to take part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

The Internet is awash with rumours that to celebrate its 14000th series, there will be someone you’ve actually heard of appearing on the hit ITV show.

Viewers are apparently getting fed up of the parade of “celebrity” ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, former cleaners, plumbers and old school friends, and the continual conveyor belt of Z-listers with the middle name “from”: Maureen “from” Driving School, Jeremy “from” Airport, Colin “from” Big Brother 51, and the next-door neighbour of the One Pound Fish man “from” YouTube.

Despite them all having passed away, bookmakers have stopped taking bets on them getting Roger Moore, Audrey Hepburn, or Keith Harris to take part. A spokesman for ITV said they have not ruled out using a hologram of a dead celebrity CGI-ed over the body of Andy Serkis like in Planet of the Apes or some other such nonsense. However, it was extremely unlikely, as they were saving them for the Christmas show.