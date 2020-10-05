Infectious car ride damages Trump’s Uber rating

President Trump has been marked down by the Uber driver who picked him up from Walter Reed Military Hospital to drive round and round waving a several supporters. ‘Only after he got in the car did I learn that he is infected with the coronavirus and should be isolating’ said the surprised driver. ‘I gave him one star for risking my life and the life of everyone around him. It looks like I’m not the first.’

Trump later called his one-star Uber rating ‘Fake News’. ‘I have the best Uber rating of any person ever! Better than Obama or Sleepy Joe Biden. Abraham Lincoln’s Uber rating was nothing compared to mine.’