Trump the Musical; “Don’t Cry For My Strange Patina”

Don’t cry for my strange patina

The truth is it never left me

All through the Trump days

My mad existence

I wore no face mask

Didn’t keep my distance

And as for fortune

And as for fame

I paid no tax

Though it seemed to the world I was wealthy

These are illusions

I’m not the solution I promised to be

The answer was here all the time

I despise you and you love me

Don’t cry for my strange patina

Don’t cry for my strange patina

The truth is it never left me

All through my bleach days

My mad existence

I wore no face mask

Didn’t keep my distance

Have I lied too much

There is nothing else I could think of to tweet to you

But all you need to try

Is look at me to know

Every word’s a lie. Bigly.

