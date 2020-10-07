Don’t cry for my strange patina
The truth is it never left me
All through the Trump days
My mad existence
I wore no face mask
Didn’t keep my distance
And as for fortune
And as for fame
I paid no tax
Though it seemed to the world I was wealthy
These are illusions
I’m not the solution I promised to be
The answer was here all the time
I despise you and you love me
Don’t cry for my strange patina
Don’t cry for my strange patina
The truth is it never left me
All through my bleach days
My mad existence
I wore no face mask
Didn’t keep my distance
Have I lied too much
There is nothing else I could think of to tweet to you
But all you need to try
Is look at me to know
Every word’s a lie. Bigly.
Trump the Musical; “Don’t Cry For My Strange Patina”
Posted: Oct 7th, 2020 by Mirthless Evil C