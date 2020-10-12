Delay of new Bond film throws 2024 Christmas Schedules into complete disarray

Worried viewers fear they will have nothing to watch between repeats of ‘The Snowman’ and ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special’ (which is basically a normal episode with half the swearing and added tinsel). The Scheduler’s Department failed to clarify the situation, as no one could find them because they keep being moved.

The Bond delay, means any conversations about when Idris Elba should take over the role, will be shelved until next June. Although it will give us more time to think about how boring Billie Eilish’s song is. Worst still, there are concerns now that the BBC may start stock piling ‘Line Of Duty’ and rationing ‘Only Fools and Horses’.