Fans of Dr Kevorkian ready to ensure Trump never transmits Covid again

A White House doctor has stated that President Trump is no longer a transmission risk for Covid.

Speaking whilst holding a smoking gun, a set of throwing knives with several missing, a misshapen pillow, a recently used noose and a an anvil marked ‘Acme Corporation’, the doctor went on: ‘I have just spent several minutes alone with Mr Trump and, eventually, I became certain that he no longer posed a risk to anyone. I was wearing full PPE, including surgical gloves, which I’ve now burnt. If you’ll excuse me, I need to catch a plane.’