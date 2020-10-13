Fans of Dr Kevorkian ready to ensure Trump never transmits Covid again

injection-147702_640

A White House doctor has stated that President Trump is no longer a transmission risk for Covid.

Speaking whilst holding a smoking gun, a set of throwing knives with several missing, a misshapen pillow, a recently used noose and a an anvil marked ‘Acme Corporation’, the doctor went on:  ‘I have just spent several minutes alone with Mr Trump and, eventually, I became certain that he no longer posed a risk to anyone. I was wearing full PPE, including surgical gloves, which I’ve now burnt. If you’ll excuse me, I need to catch a plane.’

