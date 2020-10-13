Tiers of a clown (sing a long version)

Oh no, no, no

Now there’s a virus in this place
Bojo’s trying to protect the public
But when it comes down to Liverpool
Sage says that’s well quite a different subject

But don’t let my Latin expressions
Send you into a deep depression
My decisions are bad
Some say I’m madder than mad
Carries gone and I’m hurtin’ so bad
Rishi’s rescue figures just don’t add

Now the infections start to rise
Keir Starmer he just criticize
The tiers of a clown
When Jacob Rees Mogg’s not around

Oh no, baby

Stars, got my foot tapping

 

