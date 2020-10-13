Tiers of a clown (sing a long version)

Oh no, no, no

Now there’s a virus in this place

Bojo’s trying to protect the public

But when it comes down to Liverpool

Sage says that’s well quite a different subject

But don’t let my Latin expressions

Send you into a deep depression

My decisions are bad

Some say I’m madder than mad

Carries gone and I’m hurtin’ so bad

Rishi’s rescue figures just don’t add

Now the infections start to rise

Keir Starmer he just criticize

The tiers of a clown

When Jacob Rees Mogg’s not around

Oh no, baby

Stars, got my foot tapping