Rat unimpressed that Covid survived lab conditions

rat-4075129_640

Every year, more than 100 million rodents are killed in US laboratories alone, so rats are somewhat underwhelmed by any claims made by the Coronavirus.  Said one rat: ‘Surviving 28 days on a mobile phone is one thing, but can Covid-19 navigate a maze for piece of cheese?’

 

Other mammals are equally disappointed; remarked one rabbit: ‘I’ve got shampoo in one eye, perfume in the other and I’m being tested to see if lipstick reacts to myxomatosis – trust me, being a virus is easy.  And spare a thought for Labradors, they’re literally experiencing Lab Conditions their entire life’.

 

Explained one cancer-ridden rodent: ‘I’m been made to smoke fifty cigarettes a day – do you think a little virus is going to bother me?’  Despite having a hole drilled into his skull for invasive brain experiments, Malcolm the Rat was sanguine about his life expectancy:  ‘I’ve been mutilated, mutated and pumped full of methamphetamine – I’m scared of nothing.  Except cats.  Yeah, cats are still scary’.

Share this story...

Posted: Oct 14th, 2020 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2020 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer