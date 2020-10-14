Snowdon climber admits he ‘probably didn’t need a deep sea suit’

Arriving at the summit of Mt Snowdon (peak 3560 ft above sea level) Lloyd Scott was ‘surprised but pleased’ to find that it wasn’t flooded at the top.  Scott is alleged to have said: ‘I considered severe flooding a potential hazard and realised I would look a bit stupid if I had to call off the climb twenty feet from the summit just to go back to my car to get the suit.  I had it ready, just in case, so it really wasn’t that much of a hindrance’.

Scott is now planning on a trip to survey the Mariana Trench, just as soon as his skis arrive from Amazon.

