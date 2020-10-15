BBC agrees to play short clip of controversial Thatcher ‘funeral’

The BBC has defended its decision to broadcast a short excerpt from the controversial ‘funeral’ gathering planned to mark support for the ideology of Baroness Thatcher, who died this week apparently.

The event has been arranged by a rump of pro-Thatcher activists. They are said to have arranged a flashmob of 2,000 supporters to converge on Saint Paul’s Cathedral next week for a two hour sit-in that they are describing as ‘an extended period of mourning and remembrance’.

Numerous anarchist groups have condemned the planned gathering as a ‘sick stunt’, saying that it was arranged solely to disrupt the various far left street parties arranged for the same day. The groups have urged the BBC to ignore the protest.

But the BBC’s Director General Tony Hall has spoken out, claiming that it is part of the corporation’s remit to represent the planned day of remembrance, no matter how offensive others may find it.

‘We have consulted a large number of left wing and anarchist splinter groups before deciding upon this course of action’ explained Mr Hall to jounalists, still clutching his plastic Guido Fawkes mask ‘We are a public service broacaster, however centre-left our own political views may be. After considerable discussion we have come to a consensus on a how best to please absolutely no one.’

‘The corporation will feature a short excerpt from the ceremony, lasting twenty to thirty seconds and at no point naming the deceased.’

‘This segment will be featured on a number of our news bulletins throughout the day. However, on each occasion it will be prefaced by a short introduction from Radio One’s Fern and Reggie, who will explain to listeners the significance of the event for Harry Styles of One Direction.