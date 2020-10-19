Johnson Makes Face Coverings Mandatory For Zoom Meetings

In what is described by some as a desperate bid to do something, Boris Johnson has made it mandatory for all Zoom meetings with more than 5 people for all participants to wear face coverings. The new regulation starts from midnight and includes all meetings except those started up to 2hrs before the deadline.

Downing Street clarified “We’ve designed these new regulations to be simple and easy for everybody to understand. Where more than 5 people are participating in a Zoom online meeting the rules apply to all participants unless any are eating a “substantial meal” (including chips or salad).’

‘People in the meeting who are part of a social or support bubble with other members are not included in the limit of 5 people unless they are part of a class or security bubble formed more than 7 days previously and are outside for more than 65% of the meeting duration. Meting participants in a Tier 3 zone or a “high” Tier 2 should maintain at least 2 meters distancing from their own computer as well as everybody else’s computer.’

“The full regulations will be published later but we are both confident and hopeful these rules will be approved by Andy Burnham and can then be passed into law”