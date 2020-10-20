Banksy draws giant pussy on Peruvian hillside

Shocked alpaca farmers in the remote region of Nazca have woken to discover a giant cat drawn on the side of a hill. The cat is depicted wearing a police helmet and throwing a petrol bomb at a hummingbird. Art critics believe the giant feline is a Banksy, but the secretive artist has yet to comment. Archaeologists have confirmed the mural was painted sometime between 1000 and 2000 days ago.

A local alpaca farmer said: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes. I went outside to clip Pedro and give him his worming tablets, and there it was. Pedro went to look after the alpacas while I went to have a closer look.

At first I thought local kids had vandalised the landscape, but when I saw the price tag I knew it had to be a Banksy.’

The mural is one of only two pussies that can be seen from space. The Prime Minister will issue a statement this afternoon.