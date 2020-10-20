Osborne Latest Name Linked To BBC Chairman’s Role

Rumours are circulating today that former Tory Chancellor, George Osborne, may be being lined up for the role of next Chairman of The BBC.

‘Well, I’ve just checked my diary,’ said Mr. Osborne, ‘and of course I once watched an episode of The One Show, so as I’m sure you can see I undoubtedly have the necessary pedigree for the job. What’s more it looks, what with all the other roles, jobs, and money-grubbing directorships I have, as if I might just be able to fit the BBC in, for say, an hour on late Thursday afternoons, once a month?’

‘How about that? That should do it, yes? And that will be £160K, thank you very much. Next.’