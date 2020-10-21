Rod Hull’s ghost to take over Brexit negotiations

Roly-poly funster and unbelievably, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, today announced his secret weapon to get a last minute Brexit deal from the European Union.

Rumour has it that Johnson is in secret talks with the ghost of the late Rod Hull to take over from David Frost as Chief Brexit Negotiator.

Johnson has never made a secret of his admiration of the 1970s entertainer and his antipodean sock puppet and sources close to the PM claim this would be a real coup for the UK. At a recent COBRA meeting Johnson was overheard telling Michael Gove that “Hull would be the ideal candidate, if he can sort out the emu, he’ll have no trouble sorting out the EU.”

Michel Barnier has told reporters that, if this is true, it is just another ridiculous delaying tactic by the UK government and that resorting to using dead celebrities in negotiations goes against the spirit and values of the European Union.