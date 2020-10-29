Mother of sextuplets unsure if she can keep them all

A woman who gave birth to sextuplets last weekend is unsure if she will be allowed to take them all home from hospital due to the Government’s Covid Rule of Six. ‘I’m beside myself with worry, said Tina Waverley, 34, from Cleethorpes. ‘If we can’t have more than six people in the house, I’ll have to get rid of my husband or just pick four of the children to take home. I haven’t even had them long enough to have decided which ones I like best.’

A spokesman for the government said: ‘This is a very complicated situation but the law is the law. Nobody forced her to have so many children. She really should have thought about this before getting pregnant. Also, if she is beside herself, that’s another person to take into account, so she’ll need to ditch three of them.’