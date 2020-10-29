Priti Patel denies links to rubber dinghy retail outlet ‘Sink or Swim’

Home Secretary and piranha hatchery owner Priti Patel has hotly denied allegations that she is involved in any way with an upmarket purveyor of unseaworthy cross-channel craft. ‘Sink or Swim’ has dozens of branches along the coast of Northern France. Its sales this year have broken all records and members of staff have been criticised for their high-pressure sales techniques and over-inflated prices but deny any wrongdoing.

Defending the store, Patel said: ‘Sink or Swim is successful simply because they know their customers. There are thousands of people out there who, rather than fill out the appropriate paperwork, and enter the UK by normal means, choose to go the Bear Grylls route and treat the whole thing as some bucket list adventure. It’s hardly my fault if they are ill-equipped to deal with the second wave.’