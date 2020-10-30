BBC tired of explaining what ‘SAGE’ stands for

‘We’re six months into the pandemic and we don’t now need to explain what SAGE (Standard Ambivalent Government Experts) means in brackets in our webpage news reports,’ said a BBC spokesman.

‘Back in the early days when we mentioned SAGE (Sex, Adventure and Games for the Elderly) most people wouldn’t know what SAGE (Standing Around Getting Excited) stood for, but now that everybody has been poring over SAGE (Shove A Glove Episode) reports daily then, of course, they know what the initials stand for,’ he added.

Professor Frank Whitty agreed: ‘SAGE (Shag Any Geriatric Eccentric) has been of monumental use in guiding the government, but the constant repetition of what the letters mean is now totally unnecessary,’ he said. ‘SAGE (Silently Agree Gove’s Excrement) is a national treasure and will be on the lips of everyone until they die. Just like COVID-19.’