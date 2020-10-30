Trump hospitalised with ‘dangerous levels of smoke in his arse’

Donald Trump has been readmitted to hospital. This time, he is suffering from the rare condition of having dangerous quantities of smoke up his arsehole, a condition he contracted via an unprotected interaction with a guest speaker at a rally.

Trump introduced the speaker, an Englishman with froglike features called Farage, as ‘one of the most powerful men in Europe’. Farage then proceeded to waft copious clouds of dense, acrid smoke up the president’s unprotected bumhole for almost five minutes as the stunned security detail looked on helplessly.

‘We warned the POTUS of the danger,’ said an aide. ‘This guy is known for spewing shit everywhere each he opens his mouth, but no one thought he’d go for smoke or we would have insisted Mr Trump protected himself by covering his butt with some kind of protection. I mean, he could’ve sent Melania to the local 7-11 for a jumbo roll of cling film, just to be on the safe side.’