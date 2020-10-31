Prue Leith ruins Halloween for kids by shouting out punchlines

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has spoiled Halloween for the children who came to her door by blurting out the punchlines to all their jokes. The news comes hours after the presenter inadvertently tweeted the name of this year’s Bake Off winner.

‘It really spoiled our night’ says Jessica Barnes, mother of 8-year-old trick-or-treater Fenton.

‘Fenton was so excited about telling Prue his joke about baking because he loves to watch her on the telly. But when he asked her why the baker had smelly fingers she shouted out ‘because he kneaded a poo!’ Poor little Fenton burst into tears and ran off’.

Another child was reportedly crestfallen after 77-year-old Leith interrupted her mid-joke to confirm that the reason the teddy bear couldn’t finish his cake was because he was stuffed.

‘It really spoiled our evening’ says Jessica Barnes. ‘We were just going home to bake a cake to eat while watching the final. But it’s hard to make a Victoria sponge when your 8-year-old has thrown all your eggs at the windows of an ageing celebrity’.