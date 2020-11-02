Prius completes left turn in under three hours

The world of motoring was left flabbergasted today at news that a Toyota Prius completed a ninety-degree left turn in just under three hours.

Known for their emission-friendly kindness to the environment and beloved by catatonically-careful drivers, the undescended testicle of production eco-vehicles had never before been captured executing such a reckless road manoeuvre.

“It seemed like it was over in a flash”, observed Gary Hardacre. “I had unfortunately found myself behind the Prius in traffic. It was late on Friday, but I had to be in work early on Monday, so I got a bit panicky when its started indicating to turn left..

“Before I could lay my sleeping bag on the back seat the Prius had begun turning. And, within what seemed like three hours, I had eaten the pizza that was delivered, watched some… thing, on my phone, and the Prius was gone.”

With a top speed of almost 5 mph the Prius is capable of driving through a puddle without causing a ripple.

Guinness World Records state the record-breaking Prius was a private hire vehicle carrying a mother with two small children, who had incentivised the driver by asking him to get to the intended destination before her children had children of their own.

A Guinness spokesperson commented: “The challenge now is to see if a Prius can set off from traffic lights without the sequence changing back to red. We’re not holding our breath.”