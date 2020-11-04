Disappointment the outright winner of US election

Despite key states still being in the balance, news stations have projected a win for a ‘feckless, old white men’. The next incumbent of the White House is 99% likely to be in the pockets of big oil, big finance and ‘bigly’ – whatever that is.

The great thing about democracy is that no matter who you vote for, you will get the same outcome – pro-fracking, pro-war and given the age of both men, probably with a prolapsed anus. With either candidate providing plenty of nepotism and no shortage of silver pubes.

One pollster confirmed: ‘Regardless of whether it is Biden or Trump; we are confident that the next President will be creepy and love guns.’ Unsurprisingly, all of the American states appear to have voted for an idiot.

The continuity of disappointment, means that the markets will be more stable and that everyone can make long-term plans to be depressed for many years to come. Meanwhile in separate news, Hilary Clinton declared she was still optimistic of a win.