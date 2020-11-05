BBC: “US election results in maps and charts”

The American voting system is indecipherable to an international audience, but the political-weather report is simple: Cloudy With a Chance of Horrors. If you watch election results and understand the maps, charts, figures, columns, colours, squares and arrows on your screen you’re probably neuro-variant, and should get yourself tested.

Millions are experiencing anxiety attacks. Others report terminal boredom. Psychotherapists recommend turning off your TV or computer and re-discovering alternative activities. “Go for a walk. Spend time with your cat.”

“We may not know election results for days,” says political scientist.

“Eat healthy and get a good night’s sleep,” says health expert.

“Just chill,” says Cat, “and forget about Trump: there’s a nap for that.”

