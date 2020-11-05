Home Secretary raises gunpowder threat level

With the Government having lit the blue touch paper of a national lockdown starting on 5th November, and having banned public firework displays, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has raised the gunpowder threat level from ‘Slightly naff Vesuvius’ to ‘Rocket up the arse time.’

It is clear the Government fears large quantities of colourfully wrapped explosive ordinance falling into incompetent hands as thousands of families decide to light up their neighbourhood and surrounding outbuildings with home firework extravaganzas.

The Home Secretary confirmed that this is a precautionary measure as there has been no specific threat, but knowing the British public as well as she did, and its complete inability to follow simple instructions, it was wise to be prepared for the worst.

The level of Gunpowder Plot threat had been falling steadily since the seventeenth century when England was on the highest ‘Blimey, who put all these barrels here?’ status. In recent times provincial Catholics have not been seen as the security risk they once were and the threat level had reduced to “I’ll run through the Commons naked with my bottom on fire if it ever happens.”

However, the Government does not want to appear complacent and has asked the public to still remain vigilant. If you do happen to see an unattended wooden barrel, particularly if it has ‘gunpowder’ stamped on it, you should report it. If it has a long string attached that appears to be sparkling, then it would be better to report it sooner rather than later.

Doctor Chutney