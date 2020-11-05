Man who says he didn’t like Peaky Blinders shunned by mates

A man from Redditch has been ostracised by his mates after saying he doesn’t really think that the smash hit drama, Peaky Blinders, ‘was much good really’.

He made the comment last night at the pub, when along with his former mates they were discussing must-see TV shows.

Ron explains: ‘We were just saying how brilliant Blinders was, what with all the gruesome scenes and gratuitous violence and stuff, when Dave pipes up and says he didn’t rate it at all. He totally ruined the night.’

A forlorn Dave told us. ‘I’m sorry, but I just found it a hard watch and thought it was massively over-hyped. I didn’t really care for the scripts and found the whole thing a bit… meh. But I can’t believe the lads feel so strongly that they’re now blanking me.’

But the lads are sticking to their guns. Describing himself as having once been Dave’s best mate, Gaz said: ‘Everyone loves Peaky Blinders, I mean come on, they do don’t they? Anyway it’s against the law to say anything bad about the show… isn’t it?’