Guardian reader admits to experimenting with Top Gear whilst at University

A Liberal Guardian reader has today admitted that he experimented with watching Top Gear whilst at University.

Asked whether he enjoyed the experience, Thomas James said. ‘I hate to say it, but yes, there were times when I found myself chuckling

‘I should feel ashamed that I enjoyed it, but these are the kind of things you do when you are young, careless, and finding yourself.’

James who studied English Literature said that he did it in order to satisfy his curiosity of white middle-aged men talking about cars while engaging in what he considers to be an old age past time: banter.

Asked if he would be tuning into Clarkson and Co’s new show ‘The Grand Tour,’ James replied. ‘Oh god no, It was just a silly phase. You know what it’s like at university you have to try a bit of everything.’