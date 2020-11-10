British Euphemism Council Begins Rehabilitating The Word Trump

The British Euphemism Council will today begin reclaiming the word trump after its four year sabbatical being used in world politics. The BEC hope that in a few months’ time we will again hear sentences shouted across playgrounds like “Yuk! No-one go near Harry, he’s let a right eggy trump go.” If work goes well it could be as early as this Christmas that we hear wives caution their husbands against eating more than three pickled onions using the word trump.

After four tiring years of having to use longer synonyms like trouser cough, bottom burp and cutting the cheese BEC officials look forward to a simpler way of referring to the ubiquitous human function much beloved by those with a rudimentary sense of humour. They are hoping that no-one with the surname Parp runs for office in 2024.