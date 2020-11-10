No-one notices as Trump’s other accounts deleted

While the deactivation of President Trump’s Twitter account has caused consternation, very few people have noticed the absence of Mr, Trump on Friends Reunited. Likewise social media users seem unconcerned that the President has been inactive on iTunes Ping from 2012 and following tensions with North Korea, has barely posted on Friendster.

Initially a rogue employee was blamed for deleting the Twitter account, but a subsequent investigation revealed that the alphabet may have simply ‘given up’ collaborating with Mr. Trump. Twitter is yet to comment about the 11-minute Trump silence, but theologians have said that it is definitive proof of divine intervention.

For a short time Twitter visitors could only see the message: ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!’. While visitors to The White House are greeted within a similar: ‘Sorry, this Republic no longer exists’.