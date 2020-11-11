Generic acoustic pop song triggers world peace

Political commentators the world over have been amazed to see that an indie ballad by aspiring singer songwriter James Berk, performed last night at an open mic night in Hertford, has gone some way to creating a world free from war and negativity.

Minutes after Berk sang the opening line (‘no war, let’s have peace, let’s have peace in the west and the east’), Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump reportedly ate a vegan lasagne and drew a watercolour drawing of a rainbow together, then decided to abandon their futile sparring and hand the presidency over to Greenpeace.

As Berk moved on to the bridge, (a whispered repetition of ‘fuck the Tories, fuck the Tories’ over a grittily strummed G chord), Theresa May issued a statement that she and her party had been wrong over a lot of things, and were immediately going to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as scrapping trident.

Bashed Al-Assad joined in minutes later, going on to the streets of Aleppo to hand out cornettos.

Julian Smith, who puts on the night, said ‘it’s great to see that there’s a whole host of emerging talent in Hertford, everything from acoustic acts like James, to spoken word poets, to great rock bands like ‘Jenny and The Farmer’s Sons’. I think the world peace that James has created proves that the night is well worth the £5 entry fee.’

Alexispn