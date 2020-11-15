2020 Operation game hit by elective surgery delays

Anyone wishing to play the classic game Operation will notice a few changes in this year’s Covid-19 edition.

For a start, PPE is required but doesn’t come supplied. The appropriate protective clothing has to be ordered in bulk via a pet food wholesaler in Tunbridge Wells.

Even once gown, gloves, mask and visor are donned surgery can not begin immediately. Minor operations such as Charley Horse removal and Bread Basket extraction have been seriously delayed due to the pandemic and the influx of Covid patients.

There is, however, an alternative. The game makers do offer a ‘Private Operation’ limited edition where surgery can be carried out within a couple of weeks, but it does come with a hefty price tag. As one Operation enthusiast remarked, “They’re having a laugh.”