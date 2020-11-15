Cummings’ cardboard box nailed on for best supporting actor award

The cardboard storage box used by Dominic Cummings to carry his stuff out of No 10 Downing Street has been installed as hot favourite for a best supporting actor BAFTA, after a performance in the latest instalment of the The Downing Street Shit Show that has mesmerised and captivated audiences, from BBC News to The Telegraph since its release on Friday afternoon.

‘I’ve not seen such a moving portrayal by a box carrying a sacked employee’s stuff since Up in the Air or that scene in Lethal Weapon where Danny Glover is suspended’, opined Mark Kermode. ‘Getting across that finality, that message that Someone Has Been Fired but also leaving the viewer with so many questions – like why did he leave from 10 Downing Street and not the office he works in, and where is the obligatory pot plant? ’.

The news will be seen as long overdue recognition for the versatile and reliable box, who, over a career spanning nearly 4 decades, has appeared in hundreds of films, including every American high school movie where a misunderstood teacher whose contract has not been renewed ceremoniously packs up his family photo and inspirational book while taking one last wistful look at his classroom.

Insiders hope that the box’s performance might help revive the beleaguered Shit Show franchise, which has been plagued by artistic differences amongst the top writing team, and poor acting from the main cast.

Cummings portrayal has come in for a particular panning, with many saying it is even worse than his performances in the comedy farces Getting Brexit Done and 45 Minutes to Barnard Castle.