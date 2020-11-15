I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here to be filmed directly from Belmarsh Prison

Following a spate of celebrity incarcerations, ITV have announced that the location of its popular reality TV show, ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’, will be relocated from the tropics of Australia to the cramped halls and cells of London’s notorious Category A Belmarsh Prison, which is now crammed with household names, in a ‘stars behind bars’ special.

‘The premise of the show will remain exactly the same’, insisted the show’s director, Chris Power. ‘We may not have the beautiful jungle backdrop with waterfalls, but we do have a spacious exercise yard and prison showers. Plus it’s more believable – I mean, the viewers won’t be in any doubt that the celebs actually do want to get the hell out of there. If the celebrities can’t come to us, we’ll just go to them’.

When pressed for details about the cast for this year’s show, Power said: ‘Of course we can’t give that away – but anybody who reads the newspapers will have a fair idea. Plus we have a wide array of desperate Z-listers, mainly from last year’s Big Brother, who have willingly agreed to commit unspeakable crimes just for a chance to appear on the show’.