“Just look what we’ve found” BBC discover missing Diana note praising Panorama

The BBC have said they have found a missing note, handwritten by Princess Diana, that confirms she was absolutely fine with the Panorama interview.

The note was discovered by Tim Harvey, an employee in the Graphics Department. “The BBC were searching high and low.” he told us. “I said, have you looked behind the stationery cupboard? Well, would you believe it, there it was, all handwritten by the Princess, and very neatly too if I say so myself.”

The note confirms the Princess was more than happy to do the interview, and in the process shaft Charles and Camilla. Diana concludes the letter with best wishes to Martin Bashir following his heart operation, instructs the reader to ignore anything that silly Brother of hers might say, and recommends a hefty bonus to a certain BBC graphic designer.