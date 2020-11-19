Top Trumps Card Game Manufacturer Changes Name to Top Bidens for the US Market

The popular card game Top Trumps is getting a revamp and name change to Top Bidens for the US Market. Consumer research revealed that the word “Trump” is now off-putting to customers who like reading and memorising a small selection of actual, verifiable facts. New sets of Top Bidens for 2021 include Political Dinosaurs, World’s Biggest Tantrums, Least tax paid (Bottom Trumps), Favourite Confefe, Worst Deals ever, People Who’ve Outstayed Their Welcome and Dubious Hairstyles. “This will be big, if not bigly,” said a game manufacturer today.

Hat tip to SteveB