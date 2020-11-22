Craig David ‘not actively seeking work’ in last 7 days say Jobcentre Plus

Popular rap/pop crossover artist Craig David had his Jobseekers Allowance controversially stopped, after it was revealed that he had not been genuinely seeking gainful employment over a recent 7 day period. The news was broken to David at his local Jobcentre Plus in Southampton, during one of his regular meetings to sign on, between world tours.

‘Unfortunately, Mr David was unable to demonstrate any specific roles that he’d applied for in the last week’, said Michael Bryant, his employment support advisor. ‘He did report that he set off last Monday – it must have been about a quarter past three, he said – to his regular peer support meeting with other jobseekers. However, he seems have got immediately distracted by a beautiful honey with a beautiful body, and his week went downhill from there.’

‘After that, there is little evidence of any job-search-related activities, something Mr David seemed quite proud of, sadly’, continued Bryant. ‘My notes show that he took the lady for a drink on Tuesday, and engaged in love making activities for all of the working day on Wednesday. And on Thursday and Friday and Saturday. Whilst job search activities are not mandatory at the weekend, he frustratingly reported to us that ‘we chilled on Sunday’.

‘I did try and call Mr David during the week to see how he was getting on’, continued Bryant, ‘but all calls were being diverted to the answerphone, and I was advised to leave a message after the tone.’

‘Mr David will now need to undertake further training and support sessions and we’d advise in particular that he attends our ‘great answers to interview questions’ workshop, concluded Bryant. ‘He needs to understand that when recruiters ask him ‘What can you bring to the role?’, there are better responses than ‘Craig David all over your *boink*”.

