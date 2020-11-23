An important breakthrough has been made in ongoing post-Brexit trade negotiations that will see the EU retain access to the DFS sale after Britain leaves.

Continued access to incredible savings across a range of fabric sofas was a key concern for many EU member states, and this announcement is likely to help stave off fears of a No Deal Brexit, which was looking increasingly likely.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement on EU access to the DFS sale, including the 0% finance options.” said Michel Barnier and Lord David Frost, in a joint statement.

“This will ensure orderly, ongoing trade in half price designer sofas after the end of the UK’s post-Brexit transition period, from as little as £8 per month in easy, interest-free payments over a four year period. We are confident that this deal showcases the commitment of both sides to focus on the really big issues during these talks.”

Negotiations can now move on to agreeing what access EU members have to Lonsdale trainers at up to 70% off in Sports Direct, which is thought to be the last major sticking point. Apart from something about fishing, but that’s probably nothing really.