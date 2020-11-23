Saudis host G20 Zoom Quiz

3d Illustration. Waving flags countries of members Group of Twenty. Big G20 21-22 November 2020 in the capital city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Isolated on black.

During the virtual G20 Summit, following an intense session on Global Warming, Saudi Arabia hosted an online quiz in an effort to break the ice.

As expected the World’s leaders struggled answering questions directly. Donald Trump, dialling in from a bunker on the tricky Par 4 13th, had a problem naming the 46th President of the United States, and immediately called for a recount. For Chinese President Xi Jinping it was the island picture round that tripped him up as he failed to recognise Taiwan. Boris Johnson fared even worse. Asked “Who broke the Enigma Code” he could only say, “It wasn’t Priti.”

Proceedings were then halted when the Saudi’s internet crashed and, as often happens, the leaders of the G20 were left with more questions than answers.

