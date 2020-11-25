Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced he will be spending taxpayers’ billions on backing the best 5G technology, despite the government banning the on-line depiction of ‘non-conventional sexual acts’.

Members of the public have been quick to condemn this wanton waste of public funds, with Mike Jones, head of a building firm in Hackney, particularly incensed by the earlier announcement. ‘We all know that 4G is a gift from God to builders so the boys can stand around half-built affordable housing watching porn on their phones so they can shuffle one off to keep warm.’ said Mike.

‘The billions Hammond wants to spend on 5G looked set to make the experience even better for the lads, but what’s the point if they’re not allowed to use it to watch their favourite Pornhub ‘best squirters compilation’? Bloody waste of money, that.’

Whitehall insiders have said the ban on non-conventional sex acts remains under review, with the minister himself keeping a close eye on all the relevant evidence.