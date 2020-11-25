Isle Of Wight A3020 named in Michelin Roadkill Guide

The Isle Of Wight has successfully made it into the latest Michelin Roadkill Guide 2021 thanks to a particularly fine dining section of the A3020. The road has been awarded two stars, and named as a top twenty destination, which is certainly a feather in the tyres for the island’s Highways Department.

The road scored favourably for both the variety of wildlife slaughtered and the meat quality. Travellers testified to the abundance of edible rabbit, hedgehog, & roe deer foolish enough to cross two lanes of busy traffic whilst completely ignoring the nearby pelican crossing.

Highways Manager Tom Rigley said, “We knew we had to up our game and our crushed pheasant is magnifique. I know the common term is roadkill, but here we prefer to call it street food.”