Revised ‘five a day’ to include Wotsits, Twix and Red Bull

The government is poised to relax the specifications around it’s current ‘five a day’ healthy eating policy, by including a number of more ‘realistic’ snack and soft drink options, which will also count towards the recommended daily intake. ‘It is part of a range of changes to over-bearing European directives that have oppressed British families for so long’ said a government spokesman.

Research suggests that almost all children will manage to achieve target if they are not forced to eat disgusting things like apples, oranges and fresh raspberries. Experts also point out that the five minute walk to the corner shop at lunchtime will more than compensate for any sugar and salt consumed as a result of the changes.

Asked about the development a Health spokesman said ‘De de de de deeer…we’re loving it.’