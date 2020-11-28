Dominic Raab puts pressure on Nigerian Royal Family to “deliver on inheritances”

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has told members of the Nigerian Royal Family to “get their act together” with regards to promised monies.

“Frankly, the government needs the money now to pay for one or two slightly rash purchases. I’ve sent the required administration fees and I understand that my colleague, Mr Grayling, has send several lots, so it’s about time we received the promised monies.”

When it was suggested that the money was never going to arrive, Mr Raab’s forehead throbbed slightly and he said, “I’ll send the admin fee once more, but that’s it.”