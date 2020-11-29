Supermarkets to introduce virtual food for no-deal Brexit

Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrisons are preparing a virtual experience so that when the physical shelves have been emptied, customers can enjoy looking at pictures of food from the comfort of their homes.

Michael Gove applauded the work of the supermarkets; “This is British technology at it’s best. It means that project fear has been proved wrong yet again, they said we’d be seeing empty shelves, but thanks to this system, there will be no shortages in the virtual world, so no complaints.”

Waitrose aren’t involved; when asked why, they explained that “Partners will be personally visiting customers to describe tinned artichoke hearts, cambozola, chamomile soap, humous and quark.”