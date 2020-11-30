Dept of Health blows £11m on Pot Noodles

Health secretary, Matt Hancock, has defended spending almost £11 million of taxpayers’ money on Pot Noodles, to feed overworked staff at an East London restaurant supplying the DoH with food.

A report into the spending said that nine orders, totalling £43,348.96, were placed at the restaurant, which promises “Filipino inspired dining”, in April. A further £4,179.72 was spent in March.

A DoH insider reveals: “The reason the Department of Health was in such disarray at the beginning of the pandemic was because we were too full to function. We all had important work to do, but Matt had us banqueting 18 hours a day, often seven days per week to keep our energy up. I can’t look at another roast aubergine.

Matt was in a food coma most of the time. It was an effort to get him to concentrate, particularly on camera, remember: “Daniel Rashford”?

The restaurant staff worked tirelessly to keep us fed, usually with nothing left over for themselves. That’s where Matt’s generosity helped; sending boxes of Pot Noodles round to keep them going, too. He bought them in bulk from a food distribution startup company run by the restaurant owner’s brother. Something like that, I’m still full.”